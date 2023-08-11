NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.5256065 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

