NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.67 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Price Performance

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

NV5 Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.00. 76,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $154.97.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.