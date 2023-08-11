NVR, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $89.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $89.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $87.75. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $431.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s FY2025 earnings at $341.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $55.75 on Friday, reaching $6,175.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,474.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,707.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $78,664,454 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

