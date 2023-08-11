OAKMONT Corp Takes $2.48 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

OAKMONT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Hess comprises approximately 0.3% of OAKMONT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,568. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

