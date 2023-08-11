Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $271.02 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $271.02 million and $5.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.13 or 0.06281879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0470063 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,771,201.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

