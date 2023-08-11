Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 475,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
