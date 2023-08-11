Occidental Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 85,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 69,539 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,667,087 shares of company stock valued at $330,044,523 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,088,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,338. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

