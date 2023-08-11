Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) vs. Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Head-To-Head Review

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) and Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verbund and Ocean Thermal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Verbund alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verbund 1 5 2 0 2.13 Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verbund presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Verbund’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verbund is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verbund N/A N/A N/A Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verbund and Ocean Thermal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verbund and Ocean Thermal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 158.70 Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.00

Ocean Thermal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 250,000.0%. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ocean Thermal Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ocean Thermal Energy beats Verbund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verbund

(Get Free Report)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.