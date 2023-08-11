Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
Shares of LON OSEC opened at GBX 50.35 ($0.64) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 66 ($0.84). The firm has a market cap of £82.00 million, a P/E ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.62.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
