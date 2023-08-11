Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON OSEC opened at GBX 50.35 ($0.64) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 66 ($0.84). The firm has a market cap of £82.00 million, a P/E ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.62.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

