Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $295,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

