Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Oculis during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.