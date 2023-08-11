ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.97 and last traded at $48.08. 199,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 374,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,174,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,038,407.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,083.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,174,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,770. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ODP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ODP by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 115,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

