OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 101,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,943. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

