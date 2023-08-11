OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 5,202,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,194. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

