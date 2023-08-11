OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 2,729,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

