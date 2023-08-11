OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Clorox were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.76. The company had a trading volume of 492,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

