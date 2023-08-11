OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 650 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

YUM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.15. 465,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,742. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

