OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 3,226,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,637. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

