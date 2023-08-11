Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $260,425.62 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

OLLI opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

