Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $260,425.62 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %
OLLI opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $74.21.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
