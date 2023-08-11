ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.49 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $6.80 on Friday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 31.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON24

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $68,207.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 385,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,750.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13. Following the sale, the executive now owns 385,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,750.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 39,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $351,438.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,134. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.