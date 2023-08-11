Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 3,050.0% in July

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONYX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $500,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
ONYX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
