Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 3,050.0% in July

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONYX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $500,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

ONYX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.