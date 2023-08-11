Open Lending Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Open Lending Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.19 on Friday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $988.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Open Lending news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock worth $2,141,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Open Lending by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.