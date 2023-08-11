Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 197,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,111. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

