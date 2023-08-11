Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

