Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 734 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6,116.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

