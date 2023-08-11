Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 365.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $37,889,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.37. 3,712,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

