Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,027.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. 5,286,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443,488. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

