Operose Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $37,831,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,228,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,643 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

