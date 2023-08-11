Operose Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $123.01. 1,793,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,223. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

