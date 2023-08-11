Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.34. 2,896,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,715. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

