Operose Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,735. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

