Operose Advisors LLC Sells 5,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

ACWV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,025 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

