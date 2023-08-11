Operose Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,310,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,196,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

