Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $154.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,324. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

