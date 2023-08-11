Oppenheimer Increases Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $10.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 1,480,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

