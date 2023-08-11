OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.90 million.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 138,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. OppFi had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $41,004.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,381 shares in the company, valued at $205,492.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 65,364 shares of company stock worth $138,930 over the last 90 days. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 99,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

