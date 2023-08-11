OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 285,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.17. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 219.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

