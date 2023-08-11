OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 285,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.17. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OptiNose

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 219.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.