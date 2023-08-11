Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $87.32 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Orchid has a total market cap of $87.32 million and $111.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 76.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,394.36 or 1.00060879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07715814 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $65,715,864.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

