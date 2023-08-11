Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $80.42 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $80.42 million and approximately $68.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,323.34 or 1.00104566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

