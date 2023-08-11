Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $23.17. 1,410,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,101. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 128.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

