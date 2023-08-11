Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of ONL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $371.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Featured Articles
