Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Up to $17.96

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $20.00. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 136,414 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.