Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,149,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,554,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

