Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.76. 15,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,588. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 8.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.10.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$59.59 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6123319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$108,794.00. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.