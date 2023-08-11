P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

BKFKF opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.