PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.