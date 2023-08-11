Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Raised by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

