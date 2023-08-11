Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.02. 287,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

