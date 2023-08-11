Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,738,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,591,578. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

