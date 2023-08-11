Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,997,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,662,797. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,908,399 shares of company stock valued at $67,110,527. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

